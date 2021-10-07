Fears over threat to crops after stink bug discovery
Published
A feared increase of a species of stink bug could become “problematic” for crops and gardens after one was found in Surrey, experts have warned.Full Article
Published
A feared increase of a species of stink bug could become “problematic” for crops and gardens after one was found in Surrey, experts have warned.Full Article
Dr Glen Powell, Head of Plant Health at the Royal Horticultural Society, had expressed concerns that the invasive pest may become..
BBC Local News: Essex -- The lone insect found in Surrey may be a stowaway or part of an undiscovered population.