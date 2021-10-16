Northern Ireland Open: Mark Allen to play John Higgins in final
Home hope Mark Allen stays on course for a first Northern Ireland Open title as he prepares to face John Higgins in Sunday's final.Full Article
Higgins was again trailing in the semi-final match but battled through to reach the final.
Ronnie O'Sullivan loses to Yan Bingtao in the third round of the Northern Ireland Open but Judd Trump and Mark Allen win final..