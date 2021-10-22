Ali Harbi Ali will appear in a crown court dock for the first time accused of stabbing to death the Conservative MP.Full Article
Man accused of murdering MP Sir David Amess to appear at Old Bailey
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
Man charged with murder of Sir David Amess
ODN
A 25-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Conservative MP Sir David Amess, who was stabbed to death in his constituency..
Ali Harbi Ali in court charged with terror murder of Sir David Amess
Belfast Telegraph
Man charged with murder and terror offences over death of Conservative MP Sir David Amess
Sky News
A 25-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Conservative MP Sir David Amess, the Crown Prosecution Service says.