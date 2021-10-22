Alec Baldwin: My heart is broken after prop gun death on film set
Published
Alec Baldwin has said “there are no words to convey my shock and sadness” following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust.Full Article
Published
Alec Baldwin has said “there are no words to convey my shock and sadness” following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust.Full Article
Alec Baldwin has released a statement after firing a prop gun on the set of his movie Rust that killed cinematographer Halyna..
After a tragic accident on the film set of "Rust", a very distraught Alec Baldwin repeatedly asked why he was given a “hot gun”..