Claudio Ranieri wants more from Watford after stunning fightback at Everton
Published
A beaming Claudio Ranieri warned his Watford players not to get too carried away after their stunning 5-2 win at Everton on Saturday.Full Article
Published
A beaming Claudio Ranieri warned his Watford players not to get too carried away after their stunning 5-2 win at Everton on Saturday.Full Article
Claudio Ranieri's Watford spell is off to an entertaining start, with a heavy defeat to Liverpool followed by a stunning win at..
Joshua King’s hat-trick powered Watford to a stunning 5-2 victory at Everton as Claudio Ranieri got his first win in charge of..