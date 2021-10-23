Claudio Ranieri's Watford beat Everton with King hat-trick
Claudio Ranieri's Watford spell is off to an entertaining start, with a heavy defeat to Liverpool followed by a stunning win at Everton.Full Article
The Hornets came out as 5-2 winners over the Toffees at Goodison Park.
Claudio Ranieri guided Leicester to the Premier League title at odds of 5,000-1 in 2015-16 and was sacked nine months later - now..