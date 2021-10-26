Two dead, four injured in Idaho mall shooting
Published
Two people have been killed and four injured, including a police officer, in a shooting at a shopping mall in Boise, Idaho, police said.Full Article
Published
Two people have been killed and four injured, including a police officer, in a shooting at a shopping mall in Boise, Idaho, police said.Full Article
Two people are dead and four people, including a Boise Police officer, were hurt during a shots fired event at Boise Towne Square.
A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and four injured, including a police officer, in a shooting at a shopping mall..