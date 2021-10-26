Two dead in shooting at US shopping mall
Police: 2 Dead, 4 Injured In Idaho Mall Shooting
Newsy
Watch VideoA suspect is in custody after two people were killed and four injured — including a police officer — in a shooting..
Police: 2 dead, 4 injured in Idaho mall shooting
USATODAY.com
2 people were killed, and several injured, in a shooting at a shopping mall in Idaho
NPR
2 Dead, 4 Injured, Including Cop, in Idaho Mall Shootout
Newsmax
Boise mall shooting leaves 2 people dead and 6 people -- including cop -- injured
Upworthy
