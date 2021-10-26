Professor Sir Andrew Pollard said there were reasons the UK was seeing a high number of confirmed casesFull Article
Don’t ‘bash’ UK over high number of Covid cases, Oxford vaccine creator says
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Covid Cases Falling, But Trouble Signs Arise As Winter Looms
Newsy
Watch VideoTumbling COVID-19 case counts have some schools around the U.S. considering relaxing their mask rules, but deaths..
-
Testing of pupils without Covid symptoms should stop, vaccine creator suggests
Belfast Telegraph
-
Pakistan, Afghanistan Mark Polio Day Amid Optimism for Eradication
VOA News
-
Russia Reports Record Number of COVID Deaths for 5th Straight Day
VOA News
-
Russian COVID spike persists, setting new death record
SeattlePI.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Officials: Vaccination remains important
WLEX-TV LEX18
Health officials continue to reiterate the pandemic will not end until more people are vaccinated.