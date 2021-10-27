Jury out in trial of man who organised flight that killed footballer Sala
Published
The jury in the trial of a businessman accused over a plane crash that killed footballer Emiliano Sala has been sent out to consider its verdict.Full Article
Published
The jury in the trial of a businessman accused over a plane crash that killed footballer Emiliano Sala has been sent out to consider its verdict.Full Article
A man due to stand trial on charges linked to the plane crash which killed Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala has pleaded guilty to..
The trial of a man charged with endangering the safety of an aircraft which crashed and killed Argentinian footballer Emiliano Sala..