Vaccinated people can easily spread the Delta coronavirus variant to people within their household, a study suggests.Full Article
Vaccinated people can easily spread Delta variant in households, study suggests
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Vaccinated just as likely to spread delta variant within household as unvaccinated: study
Upworthy
People who have received COVID-19 vaccinations are able to spread the delta variant within their household despite their..
-
Fully-vaccinated people can pass on the Delta variant at home, including to other vaccinated people, a study finds - but unvaccinated people are still at most risk
Business Insider
-
What it's going to take to get young people vaccinated
Mashable
-
Delta Coronavirus Variant Found To Be Highly Transmissible Among Vaccinated Inside Households, Raising Concerns For Approaching Winter Season
HNGN
-
Fully vaccinated people as likely to spread Delta variant as unvaccinated: Study
Indian Express
Advertisement
More coverage
Pfizer Says Vaccine For Kids Ages 5-11 Is 91% Effective
Newsy
Watch VideoKid-size doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine appear safe and nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections in..
-
Vaccinated people can easily transmit COVID-19 Delta variant in households: Study
DNA
-
‘Immunity wanes’: Study finds vaccinated people easily transmit Delta in households
Brisbane Times
-
Pfizer Says Its COVID Vaccine Is 90.7% Effective In Kids Ages 5 To 11
Newsy
-
CDC Panel Backs Expanded COVID Booster Rollout, OKs Mixing Shots
Newsy