‘Two killed’ by security forces during protests against Sudan military coup
Sudan's Central Doctors Committee said the two protesters were shot dead by troops in the capital Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman..
Protesters are taking to the streets of Sudan on Saturday to demand the restoration of a civilian government.Neighborhood..