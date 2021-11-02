Missing Cleo Smith found alive in locked house two weeks after four-year-old vanished from campsite
Published
Cleo Smith - branded 'Australia's Madeleine McCann' - vanished from a campsite in Carnarvon, north of Perth, on October 16.Full Article
Published
Cleo Smith - branded 'Australia's Madeleine McCann' - vanished from a campsite in Carnarvon, north of Perth, on October 16.Full Article
Not everyone has a trained bloodhound available to find their pet when their favorite furball decides to go on their own adventure...
Four-year-old girl Cleo Smith, who went missing from a remote campsite in Western Australia, has miraculously been found alive..