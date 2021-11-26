Friday night's episode of I'm A Celebrity will be pre-recorded due to Storm Arwen battering WalesFull Article
I'm A Celebrity cancels live show for first time in 19 years due to Storm Arwen
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Adele Reinvents 73 Questions with a Special Surprise
If you're hoping to hear Adele belt out some "Hello" lyrics and put them through the *Alvin and the Chipmunks* simulator on her..
VOGUE
I'm A Celebrity live show cancelled for first time in 19 years over Storm Arwen
Storm Arwen's arrival has forced ITV bosses to put precautionary measures in place
Hull Daily Mail