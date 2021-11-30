The proportion of people with breakthrough infections was three times higher among immunocompromised individualsFull Article
Covid infections in fully vaccinated 'more severe in the immunocompromised'
Wales Online0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Doctor: Many South Africans ill in surge have mild symptoms
SeattlePI.com
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's rapid increase in COVID-19 cases attributed to the new omicron variant is resulting in mostly..
-
EXPLAINER: What we know and don't know about omicron variant
SeattlePI.com
-
Qatar - Concerns over Covid variant trigger more travel curbs, UK detects cases
MENAFN.com
-
Qatar - EXPLAINER: What is this new COVID variant in South Africa?
MENAFN.com
-
EXPLAINER: What is this new COVID variant in South Africa?
SeattlePI.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Stroke Foundation outlines that the vaccine reduces stroke risk
New Zealand Herald
By RNZ The Stroke Foundation is urging people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 to help reduce the risk of a debilitating..
-
Qatar - South Africa questions UK flight ban amid global alarm over COVID variant
MENAFN.com
-
Over 1,000 anti-vaccine protesters rally in Ukraine capital
SeattlePI.com
-
GOP embraces natural immunity as substitute for vaccines
SeattlePI.com
-
Ukraine's doctors pushed to the limit by COVID-19 wave
SeattlePI.com