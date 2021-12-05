Power restored to all homes affected by Storm Arwen, SSEN says
Published
The final properties left without power following Storm Arwen nine days ago have been reconnected.Full Article
Published
The final properties left without power following Storm Arwen nine days ago have been reconnected.Full Article
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has defended the government's handling of the response to Storm Arwen, despite 4,000 homes still..
Thousands of homes are still without power nine days after Storm Arwen struck parts of the UK - with forecasters warning that more..