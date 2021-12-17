Premier League facing calls to postpone all of this weekend’s fixtures
Published
The Premier League is under increasing pressure to suspend this weekend’s entire schedule following a raft of coronavirus-enforced postponements.Full Article
Published
The Premier League is under increasing pressure to suspend this weekend’s entire schedule following a raft of coronavirus-enforced postponements.Full Article
Half of the weekend's Premier League fixtures are now off after four more games are postponed because of Covid-19 outbreaks.
Burnley are set to travel to Villa Park ahead of the Premier League clash this weekend