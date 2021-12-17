Today's Public Health Scotland Covid infection rate update as further Omicron cases reported
Published
There are currently 522 Covid patients in Scottish hospitals which is down nine from yesterday.Full Article
Published
There are currently 522 Covid patients in Scottish hospitals which is down nine from yesterday.Full Article
Watch VideoMany stages on both Broadway and the West End have been forced to go dark once more as the live theater community..
There are currently 561 Covid patients being treated in Scottish hospitals.