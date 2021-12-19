It comes after London declared a major incident over the spread of the Omicron variant.Full Article
Covid-19: Omicron variant cases top 1000 in South West as London declares major incident
Bristol Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Netherlands 'going into lockdown again' to curb omicron
SeattlePI.com
LONDON (AP) — Nations across Europe moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the..
Advertisement
More coverage
UK Covid: London declares 'major incident' as Omicron spreads across the capital
Bishops Stortford Observer
An emergency state has been declared due to the wave of Omicron cases