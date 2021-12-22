It's a move that could allow thousands more people to see their family over the festive period.Full Article
UK Covid: Self-isolation slashed with proof of negative test ahead of Christmas
Hertfordshire Mercury0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
The major US tourist cities that are turning to indoor vaccine or testing mandates
Upworthy
If you want an indoor meal or entertainment in some of the biggest US cities, you better have proof of vaccination or a negative..
-
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces new proof of COVID vaccine, negative test requirement for restaurants, gyms, indoor venues
Upworthy
-
France seeks to avoid a lockdown with tougher vaccine rules
SeattlePI.com
-
Spain, Portugal face new limits despite vaccine success
SeattlePI.com
-
Omicron compels Portugal to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions
SeattlePI.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Lincolnshire nightclub owners say vaccine passports "costing" their businesses
Boston Target
The 'NHS Covid Pass' shows proof of double vaccination or a recent negative lateral flow test
-
Romania: far-right protesters oppose COVID workplace passes
SeattlePI.com
-
Italian tenor Bocelli signed for Phuket party
Bangkok Post
-
Italian tenor signed for Phuket party
Bangkok Post
-
Johnson appoints foreign secretary to be Brexit negotiator
SeattlePI.com