Pubs could open until 1am for Queen's Platinum Jubilee
PUBS, clubs and bars could be allowed to stay open into the early hours over next year’s bank holiday weekend to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee under Government plans.Full Article
The home secretary wants to extend licensing hours by two hours over June's bank holiday weekend.