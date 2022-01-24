Police had earlier asked people to avoid the Neuenheimer Feld area of Heidelberg, where the city's university is located.Full Article
Lone gunman dead after shooting and injuring several people at German university
A "single perpetrator injured several people in a lecture hall with a long gun", police said in a statement on Twitter.
Police reported that the lone gunman shot several people in a lecture hall in the German university, Heidelberg.