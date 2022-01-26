Escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine have led to US President Joe Biden to make plans to supply Europe with gas if Vladimir Putin turns off supplies.Full Article
Where does Britain get its gas from? Russian-Ukraine tension threatens gas supplies
Tamworth Herald0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Biden To Meet With Qatar Leader As Energy Worries Loom In Europe
Rumble
Should Russia further invade Ukraine, Europe could look to natural gas supplies in North Africa, the Middle East, Asia and the U.S...
Can Ukraine wean itself off Russian gas transit fees?
Deutsche Welle
Advertisement
More coverage
Ukrainian Leaders: Stay Calm, Russian Invasion Not Imminent
Newsy
Watch VideoUkraine's leaders sought Tuesday to reassure the nation that an invasion from neighboring Russia was not imminent, even..