Andrew gives up membership at prestigious home of golf
The Duke of York has given up his honorary membership at the prestigious home of golf as the fallout from his civil sex case continues.Full Article
The fallout from Duke of York's civil sex case continues
Duke of York relinquishes his honorary membership of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.