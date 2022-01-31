The Prime Minister had few friends in the Commons as he apologised over the 'partygate' scandal but said the police investigation should be allowed to conclude before any judgement.Full Article
Boris Johnson branded 'a man without shame' as Tory MPs turn on Prime Minister
