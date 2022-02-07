Guto Harri, the Prime Minister's re-tread communications chief, revealed how the PM sang 'I will survive' prompting an angry reaction from Nicola Sturgeon.Full Article
Boris Johnson 'not a complete clown' says his new spin doctor
