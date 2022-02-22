Putin orders forces to ‘maintain peace’ in eastern Ukraine
Published
Russian president's announcement comes after the recognition of separatist regions in the countyFull Article
Published
Russian president's announcement comes after the recognition of separatist regions in the countyFull Article
Russian President Vladimir Putin is ordering forces to “maintain peace” in separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, hours after..
Watch VideoThe U.S. and Russian presidents have tentatively agreed to meet in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to stave off Moscow's..