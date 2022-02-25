World Leaders Slap Sanctions On The Kremlin Over Invasion

Watch VideoWorld leaders Thursday condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "barbaric" and quickly slapped heavy sanctions on the Russian economy, President Vladimir Putin's inner circle and many of the country's oligarchs.
"Putin chose this war, and now he and his country will bear the consequences," U.S. President Joe Biden...
Watch VideoWorld leaders Thursday condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "barbaric" and quickly slapped heavy sanctions on the Russian economy, President Vladimir Putin's inner circle and many of the country's oligarchs.