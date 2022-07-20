Mr Sunak and Ms Truss have made it through to the final two in the Tory leadership race, with Penny Mordaunt eliminated from the contest after the final round of voting by MPs.Full Article
Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak - who should be our next Prime Minister? Have your say
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss will be the country's next Prime Minister
Leicester Mercury
Penny Mordaunt was knocked out of the contest this afternoon
-
These are the two final candidates in the race to become the U.K.'s prime minister
NPR
-
Liz Truss v Rishi Sunak for PM — a duo of doom and mediocrity
Belfast Telegraph
-
Sunak and Truss face runoff to become UK's next leader
SeattlePI.com
-
Rishi Sunak, heir apparent who ran afoul of Boris Johnson
SeattlePI.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Truss and Sunak make it through to Tory leadership vote
ODN
Chair of the 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady announces that former chancellor Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will..