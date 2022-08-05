Police firearms incident as man shot in London
Published
Armed officers were sent to the scene of a “serious incident” where a police firearm was discharged and a man was shot.Full Article
Published
Armed officers were sent to the scene of a “serious incident” where a police firearm was discharged and a man was shot.Full Article
Police received multiple 999 reports of a man with a firearm in Greenwich, south-east London.
A “serious incident” involving armed officers which saw a man shot in London is not thought to be terror-related.