An 11-year-old girl has died after going missing at a water park in Windsor, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.Full Article
Girl dies after going missing at Windsor water park
A mother-of-two has recounted the desperate search for an 11-year-old girl who died after going missing at a water park in Windsor.
