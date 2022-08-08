Commonwealth Games: Rosie Eccles to carry Wales flag at closing ceremony
Published
Boxer Rosie Eccles is chosen to carry the flag for Wales at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony.Full Article
Published
Boxer Rosie Eccles is chosen to carry the flag for Wales at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony.Full Article
Watch Rosie Eccles win light middleweight gold for Wales by stopping Australia's Kaye Scott in the second round of their final at..
Northern Ireland boxer Eireann Nugent claims a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games after losing her light-middleweight..