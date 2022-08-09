Ted Lasso star Ellie Taylor ninth celebrity contestant for Strictly 2022
Published
Ted Lasso actress Ellie Taylor has been announced as the latest star to sign up for Strictly Come Dancing.Full Article
Published
Ted Lasso actress Ellie Taylor has been announced as the latest star to sign up for Strictly Come Dancing.Full Article
Ellie joins Will Mellor, Kym Marsh, Richie Anderson, Kaye Adams, Jayde Adams, Ellie Simmonds, Tyler West and Matt Goss in the..
On Tuesday morning's instalment of Lorraine, hosted by Good Morning Britain's Ranvir Singh, Ellie was announced as the next star..