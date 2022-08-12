Eurovision 2023 shortlist announced with 7 UK cities in the running to host contest

The BBC has officially announced the seven UK cities shortlisted to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.



The seven shortlisted cites were announced on BBC Radio 2 and BBC One on Friday morning (12 August).



They are: Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool. Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield.



They beat out over 20 bids from Bristol, Aberdeen, Darlington, Edinburgh and more.



The Eurovision 2023 shortlist was chosen for cities’ capability, capacity and experience to host the contest.