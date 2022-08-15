Injury blow for Aston Villa as summer signing Diego Carlos ruptures Achilles
Steven Gerrard’s worst fears have been realised with the news Diego Carlos ruptured his Achilles tendon during Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Everton.Full Article
Summer signing Diego Carlos will be out of action after rupturing his Achilles tendon in Aston Villa's 2-1 win against Everton on..