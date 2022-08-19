Bruce Montague has died, his agency has confirmed, having starred in a 2016 production with Darius.Full Article
Darius Danesh co-star tragically dies days after Pop Idol star's death
Tamworth Herald0 shares 3 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Will Young breaks silence on Darius Danesh's tragic sudden death aged 41
Tamworth Herald
The pair competed together in the inaugural series of Pop Idol which began in 2001, with Young winning the TV singing contest and..
Darius Danesh co-star tragically dies days after singer's death
Leicester Mercury
Darius Danesh's cause of death may be delayed for two months
Tamworth Herald
Will Young remembers ‘courageous and gentle’ Darius
Belfast Telegraph
Advertisement
More coverage
Darius Danesh visited by Hollywood star pal days before death
Tamworth Herald
Darius had been based in the USA for much of the last fifteen years.