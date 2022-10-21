Chelsea v Manchester United
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United.Full Article
Casemiro ended Chelsea’s defensive resilience with a 94th-minute header to rescue a dramatic 1-1 draw for Manchester United at..
Casemiro's late header earned Manchester United a draw in stoppage time after Chelsea thought Jorginho had netted a late winner..