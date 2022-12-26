The dramatic hour-long Christmas Day episode saw Mick, who has been in the soap since 2013, declare his love for Linda.Full Article
BBC EastEnders viewers have same theory over Danny Dyer's exit as Mick Carter
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Danny Dyer's BBC EastEnders' dramatic exit storyline announced
Danny, who plays Mick Carter, is leaving the soap on Christmas Day.
Tamworth Herald
BBC EastEnders' Danny Dyer addresses soap exit and says show 'saved' him
Danny, who plays Mick Carter, spoke out before his soap exit.
Tamworth Herald