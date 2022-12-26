Man and woman arrested after Christmas Eve Wallasey pub shooting death
Published
A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the “cold-blooded” murder of a 26-year-old who was shot in the head at a pub on Christmas Eve.Full Article
Published
A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the “cold-blooded” murder of a 26-year-old who was shot in the head at a pub on Christmas Eve.Full Article
A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, while a 19-year-old woman was also arrested after the..
Elle Edwards - who was named locally today - died on December 24