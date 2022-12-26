Two arrests after woman killed in Christmas Eve shooting at Merseyside pub
Published
A man and a woman have been arrested after a 26-year-old woman was shot dead in a pub in Merseyside on Christmas Eve.Full Article
Published
A man and a woman have been arrested after a 26-year-old woman was shot dead in a pub in Merseyside on Christmas Eve.Full Article
Watch VideoFive people were arrested in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at the Mall of America that sent the sprawling..
A murder investigation is under way after a woman was shot dead at a Merseyside village pub on Christmas Eve.