Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan will face questions on live TV as the race to become Scotland's next First Minister intensifies.Full Article
SNP leadership debate LIVE: Candidates to replace Nicola Sturgeon set for STV grilling
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
SNP leadership candidates set for first live TV debate in race to replace Nicola Sturgeon
Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan will go head-to-head on STV tonight in the race to Bute House.
Daily Record