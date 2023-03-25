The theatre icon posted the sad update on Saturday night (March 25) as fans rushed to support him.Full Article
Andrew Lloyd Webber announces death of son and says he is 'shattered'
Nick Lloyd Webber passed away following an 18-month-long battle with cancer.
