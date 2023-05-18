I'm A Celebrity's Paul Burrell told GMB his claims that Harry and Meghan's 'near catastrophic' car chase with the paparazzi was a ‘celebrity storm in a teacup’.Full Article
Paul Burrell claims Harry and Meghan's car chase was 'celebrity storm in a teacup'
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Harry and Meghan car chase has been 'hyped up' says Paul Burrell
Fresh off I'm a Celebrity, Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell has had his say on Prince Harry and Meghan Markles New York..
The Argus