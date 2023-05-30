Royal Blood called out after whinging over Big Weekend Dundee audience
Published
AN English rock band were in for a royal pasting after they repeatedly whinged on stage about the audience at a Dundee festival.Full Article
Published
AN English rock band were in for a royal pasting after they repeatedly whinged on stage about the audience at a Dundee festival.Full Article
The band were on stage in Dundee during the two-festival, but made their feelings known about the lack of a frenzied response from..