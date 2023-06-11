Megan Fox destroys hateful claim about her kids’ clothing: ‘You f***ed with the wrong witch’

American actor Megan Fox has hit back after a former Congressional candidate claimed that she “forced” her children to “wear girls’ clothes” in a furious Instagram post.



The Transformers star was not going to stay silent while her parenting was compared to “child abuse” by Robby Starbuck, who ran to represent Tennessee’s fifth Congressional district in 2022 and spends his time regularly posting attacks on the LGBTQ+ community via Twitter.



Starbuck has shared his anti-LGBTQ+ outrage about a range of issues, from gender-affirming care to children’s animated show Peppa Pig celebrating Pride and Bud Light partnering with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.



In a post on Thursday (8 June), Starbuck wrote: “These are Megan Fox’s sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park.



“I saw two of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them.



“It’s pure child abuse. Pray for them.”







These are Megan Fox’s sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park. I saw 2 of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them. It’s pure child abuse. Pray for them. pic.twitter.com/k3ULKG7fFm



— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 8, 2023



Fox responded to Starbuck’s claims on Instagram, sharing a grid post of his tweet on Saturday (10 June) with the caption: “Hey @robbystarbuck, I really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly you’re a clout chaser but let me teach you something …



“Irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame – never use children as leverage or social currency. Especially under malevolent and erroneous pretence.”



Fox has three children – Noah, 10, Bodhi, nine, and Journey, six – with ex-husband, actor and podcaster Brian Austin Green.



The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star continued: “Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe.



“I have been burned at the stake by insecure narcissistic impotent little men like you many times and yet I’m still here,’ she stated.



“You f***ed with the wrong witch.”





View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)



