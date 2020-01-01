Global  

Key West starts new year with drag queen drop

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Crowds gathered in Key West, Florida to ring in the New Year with some off beat drops. A drag queen, a conch shell and a "pirate wench" were among the night's entertainment. (Jan. 1)
 
