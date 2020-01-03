Global  

US airstrike in Baghdad kills Iran's top general

USATODAY.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Iran vowed "harsh retaliation" for a US airstrike near Baghdad's airport that killed Iran's top general. The Defense Department said it killed General Qassem Soleimani because he was actively planning attacks on US diplomats and service members. (Jan. 3)
 
News video: Iran vows retaliation after US kills its top general in Iraq

Iran vows retaliation after US kills its top general in Iraq 00:43

 The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to dramatically increase tensions in the region. The targeted killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the...

U.S. Airstrike on Iranian General Spurs Anti-War Demonstrations in San Francisco, San Jose [Video]U.S. Airstrike on Iranian General Spurs Anti-War Demonstrations in San Francisco, San Jose

Hundreds marched in protest here in the Bay Area and around the country after a U.S. airstrike killed Iran's top general. Da Lin reports. (1-4-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:22Published

Protests Take Place Around Massachusetts After Killing Of Iran General Qassem Soleimani [Video]Protests Take Place Around Massachusetts After Killing Of Iran General Qassem Soleimani

WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

AP Top Stories January 3 A

Here's the latest for Friday January 3rd: US airstrike in Baghdad kills Iran's top general; US troops arrive in Kuwait; Tens of thousands evacuate from Australia...
USATODAY.com

The Latest: Tensions spike after US kills top Iran general

BAGHDAD (AP) — The latest on the U.S. airstrike near Baghdad that killed Iran’s top general (all times local): 11:20 a.m. Iraq’s outgoing prime minister...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

ReallyAwakenNow

Rhonda RT @coco14391: US kills Iran’s most powerful general in Baghdad airstrike Trump allies were quick to praise the action. “To the Iranian g… 53 seconds ago

shiadrackh

Shiadrackh Encio RT @BreakingNews: DEVELOPING: Airstrike reported near Baghdad airport; reports from the region state that high profile military commanders… 3 minutes ago

debsomewhere

deb VOTE BLUE FFS RT @kelly2277: For those of us watching ⁦⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩’s desperation and projection, we KNEW he would plan a diversion... Airstrike at… 4 minutes ago

ahnobahar

Amirhossein RT @RobertDeNiroUS: "Our president will start a war with Iran because he has absolutely no ability to negotiate. He's weak and he's ineffec… 5 minutes ago

babyboyholden

babyboyholden RT @washingtonpost: Breaking news: Airstrike at Baghdad airport kills Iran’s most revered military leader, Qasem Soleimani, Iraqi state tel… 54 minutes ago

LancelotLinkSpy

Lance Link Resists 🙈🙉🙊 RT @Orionarmstar: And again. https://t.co/CNX885YXgp 1 hour ago

fox_pmfox

Peter Fox RT @AJEnglish: Pre-dawn US airstrike at Baghdad airport kills head of Iran's elite al-Quds force, General Qassem Soleimani https://t.co/Poy… 1 hour ago

