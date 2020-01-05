Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash: At Least 5 Dead and 60 Injured, Officials Say

NYTimes.com Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Two tractor-trailers, a tour bus and a passenger vehicle were involved in the accident, which occurred about 35 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: 5 dead, dozens hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash

5 dead, dozens hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash 00:52

 Officials in Pennsylvania say five people have been killed and dozens more hospitalized in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Recent related videos from verified sources

5 Killed On Pennsylvania Turnpike [Video]5 Killed On Pennsylvania Turnpike

A deadly crash Sunday morning on Pennsylvania Turnpike. () WCCO Sunday Morning – Jan. 5, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:17Published

Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Pa. Turnpike [Video]Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Pa. Turnpike

Five people are dead and at least 60 hurt after a multi-vehicle crash on the Pa. Turnpike in Westmoreland County. KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pennsylvania Turnpike crash involving tour bus, semi-trucks leaves multiple dead; highway closed

Multiple people were killed in a major crash involving a tour bus, semi-trucks, and several other vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Sunday in the...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •NYTimes.comSeattle Times

Five dead, dozens hospitalised in horror crash in Pennsylvania, US

Five dead, dozens hospitalised in horror crash in Pennsylvania, USA deadly crash involving a passenger bus and multiple other vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike left at least five dead and dozens injured early Sunday,...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Seattle TimesCTV NewsUSATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

al_habieli

Diane Al-Habieli RT @ElmaAksalic: BREAKING: Multiple people are dead and at least 50 others are injured, in a multi-vehicle crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpi… 34 seconds ago

francineorr

Francine Orr/LATimes RT @AP: BREAKING: Highway official says at least 5 dead, 60 injured in massive crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike outside of Pittsburgh. https:… 2 minutes ago

Lisa35615961

Lisa RT @CNN: A massive pileup on the Pennsylvania Turnpike involving tractor trailers, a tour bus and passenger cars has killed five people and… 3 minutes ago

WLWT

WLWT RT @jatara_: Breaking: Cincinnati-bound tour bus involved in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash that left at least five dead, dozens injured http… 3 minutes ago

WTOV9

WTOV NEWS9 THE LATEST: A deadly crash involving a passenger bus and multiple other vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike left… https://t.co/lzBOwVgjvC 4 minutes ago

Iam_BWill

B. Trill RT @Complex: At least 5 dead, 60 injured after multiple-collision crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike outside of Pittsburgh: https://t.co/ygQSSs… 4 minutes ago

jatara_

Jatara McGee WLWT Breaking: Cincinnati-bound tour bus involved in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash that left at least five dead, dozens in… https://t.co/Gf7fAhlsim 4 minutes ago

liljohnblvd3

Johnny Boy 🐺 RT @washingtonpost: At least 5 dead, 60 injured and 80 miles of highway closed after Pennsylvania Turnpike crash https://t.co/lYpOA0gBAm 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.