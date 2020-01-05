Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash: At Least 5 Dead and 60 Injured, Officials Say

Diane Al-Habieli RT @ElmaAksalic: BREAKING: Multiple people are dead and at least 50 others are injured, in a multi-vehicle crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpi… 34 seconds ago Francine Orr/LATimes RT @AP: BREAKING: Highway official says at least 5 dead, 60 injured in massive crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike outside of Pittsburgh. https:… 2 minutes ago Lisa RT @CNN: A massive pileup on the Pennsylvania Turnpike involving tractor trailers, a tour bus and passenger cars has killed five people and… 3 minutes ago WLWT RT @jatara_: Breaking: Cincinnati-bound tour bus involved in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash that left at least five dead, dozens injured http… 3 minutes ago WTOV NEWS9 THE LATEST: A deadly crash involving a passenger bus and multiple other vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike left… https://t.co/lzBOwVgjvC 4 minutes ago B. Trill RT @Complex: At least 5 dead, 60 injured after multiple-collision crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike outside of Pittsburgh: https://t.co/ygQSSs… 4 minutes ago Jatara McGee WLWT Breaking: Cincinnati-bound tour bus involved in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash that left at least five dead, dozens in… https://t.co/Gf7fAhlsim 4 minutes ago Johnny Boy 🐺 RT @washingtonpost: At least 5 dead, 60 injured and 80 miles of highway closed after Pennsylvania Turnpike crash https://t.co/lYpOA0gBAm 5 minutes ago