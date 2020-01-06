Puerto Rico hit with 5.8 magnitude earthquake in largest of flurry of temblors in region
Monday, 6 January 2020 () A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the southern coast of Puerto Rico early Monday, cracking homes and triggering landslides after a flurry of smaller quakes rattled the region over the past two weeks.
A damaging 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck Guanica, Puerto Rico, and destroyed houses and vehicles on Monday (January 6).
According to the US Geological Survey, the tremor happened at 5:32 a.m. ET.
It was centered about 8 miles south-southeast of Indios, Puerto Rico, at a depth of about 3.7...