Puerto Rico hit with 5.8 magnitude earthquake in largest of flurry of temblors in region

FOXNews.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the southern coast of Puerto Rico early Monday, cracking homes and triggering landslides after a flurry of smaller quakes rattled the region over the past two weeks.
News video: Houses destroyed by the 5.8-magnitude quake in Puerto Rico

Houses destroyed by the 5.8-magnitude quake in Puerto Rico 01:12

 A damaging 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck Guanica, Puerto Rico, and destroyed houses and vehicles on Monday (January 6). According to the US Geological Survey, the tremor happened at 5:32 a.m. ET. It was centered about 8 miles south-southeast of Indios, Puerto Rico, at a depth of about 3.7...

Recent related news from verified sources

Quake rattles Puerto Rico, damages homes on southern coast

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake off the southern coast of Puerto Rico on Monday damaged homes and destroyed a rock formation on a beach that had been a tourist...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle TimesWorldNewsCBS NewsRIA Nov.NYTimes.com

Puerto Rico struck by 5.8-magnitude quake

A 5.8-magnitude quake hit Puerto Rico before dawn Monday, unleashing small landslides, causing power outages and severely cracking some homes. It was one of the...
CBC.ca

Tweets about this

patobrien236

❌Patricia O’Brien❌ RT @gholland04: Puerto Rico hit with 5.8 magnitude earthquake in largest of flurry of temblors in region https://t.co/IRm0H4RBSc 1 minute ago

ellahoward271

Lou Ella Howard Puerto Rico rocked by a magnitude 5.8 earthquake, with more tremors expected https://t.co/SyUNfDbT7c Puerto Rico ha… https://t.co/O1sEGiR5CI 5 minutes ago

yungda16

@ShoeChef Puerto Rico struck with 5.8-magnitude earthquake: Landslides, power outages reported https://t.co/ExZWUvbv2g 9 minutes ago

PastorDGNorton

Dana Norton RT @UMC_UMCOR: We invite you to pray with us for those affected by this morning's 5.8 magnitude earthquake in Puerto Rico. Leaders of @ReHa… 11 minutes ago

GeraldineKestn2

Just Jerri! 🚂🚃💨 Puerto Rico hit with 5.8 magnitude earthquake in largest of flurry of temblors in region https://t.co/JBafobc9qO 17 minutes ago

mlnecraftgf

Frida Tovar RT @ksatnews: Puerto Rico rocked by a magnitude 5.8 earthquake, with more tremors expected https://t.co/HpjqYqusr6 22 minutes ago

Shauna33R

❌Shauna❌ “Puerto Rico hit with 5.8 magnitude earthquake in largest of flurry of temblors in region” https://t.co/DHrkdW3z3f 22 minutes ago

FOX40

FOX40 News A damaging earthquake struck Puerto Rico early Monday, with plenty of aftershocks expected.​ https://t.co/gwjcUVm9S2 24 minutes ago

