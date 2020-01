Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein faces new criminal charges in Los Angeles, as jury selection gets underway Tuesday for his trial in New York. The Los Angeles district attorney's office announced Monday that Weinstein has been charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in 2013. Jericka Duncan reports from outside the courthouse in New York.